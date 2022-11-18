Silver and Black Pride’s Week 11 pick’em competition

Drama is the theme of the week for our Silver and Black Pride pick’em challenge and for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11. Our competition is hotter than ever as several people are within a pick or two of the top spot. Meanwhile, while the Raiders and Broncos have been struggling for most of this season, there have been plenty of storylines about each head coach as Josh McDaniels and/or Nathaniel Hackett could be fired at the end of the year.

The instability on both sidelines is reflected in the gambling lines this week as our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have Las Vegas heading to Denver as about a field goal underdog. Beyond this matchup, Week 11 brings us a handful of interesting games this weekend with the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Minnesota Vikings, and an important AFC West battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.

Ahead of the action, let’s take a look at our writers’ standing for the pick’em challenge after 150 contests:

Matt Holder 93-56-1 (62%) Ray Aspuria 89-59-1 (60%) Bill Williamson 76-58-0 (57%)

Ladies and gentlemen, we have new leader. After an impressive 9-5 performance that tied for the most correct picks within our competition and ranked 20th among all of Tallysight’s analysts, your boy is the new overall leader with 93 winners on the year! I’m not saying I’m better than everyone else but check the scoreboard.

It was a very rough week for Ray who went 4-10 and dropped two percent below me. He’s clearly cooled off from that ridiculous run he went on. Bill struggled a bit too, with just 6 winners and he’s slipping out of the competition.

2022 Overall Leaders

1. Da r8dazzz idaho 92-57

2. Jeepraider 91-58

t3. Tredela 90-59

t3. RaiderFan90-59

5. TV Raider 89-60

6. warchant 88-61

t7. Unreliable Narrator 87-62

t7. Trashman 87-62

t7. RaiderHess 87-62

t7. TommyRaider 87-62

Week 10 Top Pickers

t1. MOON PIES POR TODOS 9-5

t1. OneNatiinRaiderNation 9-5

t3. Unreliable Narrator 8-6

t3. Jeepraider 8-6

t3. 21Forever 8-6

t3. PHX Raider 8-6

t3. Mooniac 8-6

t3. MarksFlipPhone 8-6

t3. PlumberSoCal 8-6

There wasn’t too much movement at the top of our community leaderboard this week, however, Jeepraider did pull within a game of Da r8dazzz Idaho with eight correct picks. We had lots of people go 7-7 as there were a handful of upsets that made last week difficult to predict.

Shoutouts are in order for MOON PIES FOR TODOS and OneNatiinRaiderNation for being this week’s top pickers. I’ve also got to show some love for Mooniac for making his second appearance in the top 10 this season, and of course, for all of his help putting this together every single week!

It’s anyone’s game so make sure to get those picks in, and may your picks be good!