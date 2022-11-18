Let’s be honest, at 2-7, it’s getting pretty hard to watch Las Vegas Raiders games for the rest of this season. The playoffs are an afterthought and it actually benefits the Raiders more if they lose than win when it comes to draft positioning and next year’s schedule, so why even bother tuning in? Well, keeping tabs on young and potentially building block players like cornerback Sam Webb and linebacker Luke Masterson should grab your attention.

“I think both really are two quality young players that we were fortunate to get them when we did after the draft,” head coach Josh McDaniels said this week on the two rookie undrafted free agents. “I think just two good examples of guys that have really been out there every day and they’ve really progressed throughout the course of the year.”

McDaniels continued to praise Masterson and Webb, specifically mentioning their work ethic, and I dove into more detail on the coach’s comments for this week’s Holder’s Handful podcast. Of course, I also discussed all of the important news stories of the week, went over the Week 11 injury report for the Raiders and Broncos, and answered your mailbag questions.

The full episode can be found below, and if you’d like to have your questions answered on a future show, either Tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.

Topics Discussed:

McDaniels praise for Masterson and Webb

Do the Raiders have an effort issue?

Mark Davis gives his head coach a vote of confidence

Patrick Graham talks pass rush

Defensive tackle Jerry Tillery added to the roster

John Madden Thanksgiving tradition upcoming

NFL Draft order update

Week 11 injury report

Where does this season rank in disappointment since 2000?

Can Dave Ziegler survive if McDaniels is let go?

& more!

Please make sure to rate, review, subscribe and download wherever you listen to podcasts. Go Raiders!