SB Nation Reacts: Just 15 percent of Raiders fans trust Mark Davis’s leadership

The Las Vegas Raiders are off to a 2-7 start, their worst since 2018. After a playoff season a year ago, it appears the Raiders won't have two consecutive appearances in the postseason.

That has Raider Nation calling for the head of Josh McDaniels. The new head coach had taken the team backward when they came into the year with high expectations. Many fans thought they would be secret contenders, but that has not come to fruition.

What made it worse was the comments by Mark Davis, giving confidence in his coach. The word fantastic was used, and it felt like 2013 in Philadelphia with trust in the process. It left many perplexed around the league.

We asked Raider Nation what their trust was in Mark Davis's leadership. It wasn't a pretty result, with 85% of fans not trusting his leadership.

The confidence in the team's overall direction stays the same at 9%.

Overall, the Raiders are one of the season's most disappointing teams, and Davis's comments displayed a lack of urgency. Fans are tired of losing and want to watch a contender.