Raiders injury report: Davante Adams is questionable to play Sunday against Broncos

There is a chance Davante Adams, the Las Vegas Raiders’ best offensive player, will miss Sunday’s game at the Denver Broncos.

The team has listed Adams, who has 19 catches and three touchdowns in the past two games, as questionable to play against Denver with an abdomen injury. He has been limited in practice all week. There has been several cases this season in which Las Vegas had held out players after they were limited in practice all week.

The Raiders are already without top offensive receiving weapons, tight end Daren Waller and slot receiver Hunter Renfrow. Both are on the injured reserve and will miss, at least, three more games each. So, Adams is needed.

Adams isn’t the only Las Vegas player who may miss Sunday’s game. Left tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder/abdomen) and Linebackers Denzel Perryman (ribs) and Luke Masterson (ribs) are all questionable to play as well. Perryman. who missed last week’s game, did practice fully Friday. so perhaps that’s a good sign he can play Sunday.

Cornerback Sam Webb practiced fully Friday after being limited in the first two days of practice and he is not on the injury report.

Meanwhile, the banged-up Broncos (they have 15 players and the most salary-cap money in the NFL on the injured reserve) will be without wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler, among others, Sunday.