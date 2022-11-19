 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Silver Minings: Raiders-Broncos final score predictions

What’s the score going to be?

By Bill Williamson Updated
Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders
Maxx Crosby, Russell Wilson
It’s that time of the week again. We want to hear your Week 11 prediction.

We want to know your predictions for the final score in the Las Vegas Raiders’ road game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. PT.

Please give your final score predictions in the comment section below and the reason why.

This is another extremely winnable game for the Silver and Black. They beat the Broncos 32-23 in Les Vegas in Week 4 and were the better team. A similar outcome is possible against the banged-up Broncos. So, I expect many people to pick the visitors.

Let’s see how it goes and thanks for playing along.

