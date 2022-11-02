Raiders-Saints review: Thoughts on snap counts

Let’s look at some interesting snap counts for the Las Vegas Raiders from their 24-0 loss at the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and what it means;

DEFENSE

Tre’von Moehrig:

Moehrig played every defensive snap. That comes a week after he lost his starter’s snaps to veteran Duron Harmon. The second-year player played just 75 percent of the snaps in Week 7. But against the Saints, he started ahead of Johnathan Abram. Harmon started opposite of Moehrig. Perhaps that will be the starting pair we see moving forward.

Bilal Nichols:

He played 78 percent of the snaps. It was his highest snap percentage of the season and he has played, at least, 71 percent in the past three games. Nichols is currently the Raiders’ most trusted defensive tackle.

Chandler Jones:

The pass-rusher’s snap count has decreased through the season as he has struggled. Jones played just 62 percent of the snaps in Week 8. It was his lowest snap count of the season. The Raiders gave Jones, 32, a three-year contract with more than $34 million in guaranteed money this offseason. He hasn’t made an impact and know his play-time is starting to lessen. This is something to monitor.

Johnathan Abram/Blake Martinez:

As a result of Moehrig playing in front of him, Abram played just 34 percent of the snaps. Also, the Raiders played some 4-3 looks with Martinez as the third linebacker. He played 20 of 64 snaps and that affected Abram as well. That alignment was based on the Saints’ offense, but it will be interesting if we see it more in coming games.

OFFENSE

Foster Moreau:

Moreau played all 58 offensive snaps and was the only Raiders’ skill-position player to do so. Of course, starting tight end Darren Waller was out with a hamstring injury. It’s interesting to know the Raiders’ coaching staff has full confidence in Moreau with Waller out. by the way, Moreau is a free agent after the season. I’d expect the Raiders would try to retain him. But he may be popular on the open market

Related Winners and losers against Saints

Derek Carr/Davante Adams:

It’s odd to see that the quarterback played 76 percent of the snaps and the star wide receiver played just 72 percent. But that happens when teams get blown out. Stars are taken out for injury reason. The Raiders have to hope that doesn’t happen again this season.

Josh Jacobs

The blow out also took the Raiders out of their run plan, so Jacobs just played 32 of 58 snaps. He was the engine of the Las Vegas offense in the previous three games when the unit was humming. So, having Jacobs off the field is a sure sign things didn’t go well.