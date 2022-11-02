At 2-5, the Las Vegas Raiders are clinging onto slim playoff hopes as they’ve dug themselves into a massive hole to start the season. Pretty much every game from here on out is a “must-win”, including this weekend’s bout against the Jacksonville Jaguars, as Week 9 presents an interesting test for the Raiders.

The Jaguars are a young and feisty team led by second-year quarterback Trevor Lawerence and an emerging star pass rusher in Josh Allen. Jacksonville started the year off strong with a tight contest against the Washington Commanders and then back-to-back blowout wins against the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers. However, it’s been all downhill since then as they’ve lost their last five games of the season.

That’s the sign of a young team, which Ryan O’Bleness of Big Cat Country pointed out on this week’s Behind Enemy Lines podcast. O’Bleness also cited the Jaguars' coaching change in the offseason as a reason for the team’s instability and some of Lawrence’s struggles to begin his career. Much like Derek Carr, Lawrence has had three different head coaches in his first two seasons.

Be sure to check out our conversation below to get a full preview of Sunday’s game and some inside info on Jacksonville ahead of the matchup.

Topics Discussed:

Rookie Trevor Lawrence vs. Year 2

Christian Kirk’s impact on the offense

Zay Jones update

How trading James Robinson and giving Travis Etienne a bigger role has changed Jacksonville’s offense

Are Cam Robinson and Jawan Taylor the weak links on the offensive line?

Josh Allen, Trevon Walker and the rest of the Jaguars’ defensive line

Devin Lloyd’s strengths and weaknesses as a rookie

Tyson Campbell’s emergence

& more!

Please make sure to rate, review, subscribe and download wherever you listen to podcasts. Go Raiders!