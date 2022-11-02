Raiders Reacts Survey: Week 9

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Las Vegas Raiders fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Las Vegas Raiders embarrassed themselves in New Orleans, hoping not to do the same in Jacksonville. The 24-0 defeat should wake them up and prepare them for the rest of the season.

Josh McDaniels doesn't have fans feeling good about the season's outlook. His comments at Monday's press conference won't display much confidence in the team's direction.

SB Nation is checking the pulse of Raider Nation on that exact topic. It was 81% going into Week 8, and you should expect a significant drop after an ugly showing vs. the Saints. Fans of the silver and black aren't too happy, and the expectation is it will show on the survey.