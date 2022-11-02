Raiders injury news: Darren Waller still limited at practice ahead of Jaguars game

The status of star tight end Darren Waller remains the Las Vegas Raiders’ biggest injury question as they began preparations for Sunday’s Week 9 game at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The team, which is practicing in Sarasota, Florida, this week, announced that Waller was limited in practice Wednesday with a hamstring he injured early against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5. He hasn’t played since.

#Raiders -Jaguars injury report, Divine Deablo didn’t practice. Others, including Davante Adams & Darren Waller, were limited. pic.twitter.com/q5FKvYY682 — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) November 2, 2022

Waller was limited all last week but was ruled out of the New Orleans’ game after he tested his hamstring prior to the game. So, it will be interesting to see if he can play Sunday if he doesn’t practice fully Thursday or Friday. Waller has missed seven of the Raiders’ past 14 games dating to last year. the number is essentially eight games, though, because he played just a few snaps against the Chiefs.

Darren Waller is at practice and going through drills. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/DW3TggsD33 — Kevin Bolinger (@KevinFOX5Vegas) November 2, 2022

The only Las Vegas player not practice Wednesday was linebacker Divine Deablo. He was out with back and wrist issues. He missed two days of practice last week with back/ankle injuries. He did play against the Saints. Deablo has 73 tackles this season, which is the sixth highest in the NFL.

Star wide receiver Davante Adams was one of the Raiders’ players who was limited with an illness. He missed two days of practice last week with an illness. He had just one catch for three yards at New Orleans.