Filed under: Raiders-Broncos open thread It’s game day By Bill Williamson@BWilliamsonNFL Nov 20, 2022, 12:07pm PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Raiders-Broncos open thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Russell Wilson Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images It’s time for Raiders-Broncos Part II. This is your place to discuss it all. Have a blast. Next Up In Latest News Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham desperate for a pass rush Silver Minings: A top-5 pick is a real possibility Raiders owner Mark Davis’ options: Josh McDaniels or Derek Carr? Raiders claim defensive tackle Jerry Tillery on waivers Ray Guy: Remembering a Raiders legend Loading comments...
Loading comments...