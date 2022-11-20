Raiders vs. Broncos: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Las Vegas Raiders have lost three straight games and they were all embarrassing in their own special and ridiculous way.

Now, Josh McDaniels is bringing his team to Denver, a place where he was pushed out of in 2010 after a rough 28-game stretch.

Raiders owner Mark Davis is standing by McDaniels, but, at some point, he needs to start winning. The good news is the Raiders had one of their two wins this season against Denver in Week 4 at home in a 32-23 win. It was the only time this season Denver has allowed more than 19 points, so maybe the losing streak is about to end,

Game info:

Records: The Raiders are 2-7, the Broncos are 3-6.

TV Schedule

Date: Nov. 20, 2022

Time: 1:05 p.m. PT

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Park.

Location: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio” 920 AM

Related Las Vegas Raiders Radio Network affiliate stations

Watch on mobile:

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)

+ Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices) Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)

Weather: It is supposed to be chilly at 46 degrees and mostly sunny. It would be worse

Betting: Broncos -2.5, 41.5 O/U at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Follow Silver and Black Pride on social media!

Twitter - @SilverBlakPride

Facebook - Silver and Black Pride

Opponent Blog: Mile High Report.