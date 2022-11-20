Raiders-Broncos Week 11 final score: Davante Adams wins it in overtime

The Las Vegas Raiders played at the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High and won a 22-16 thriller in overtime, Let’s take a look at the key aspects of the game:

Records:

The Raiders are 3-7. The Broncos are 3-7.

What it means:

The Raiders have now beaten the Broncos six straight times and they swept them this season. This season is still lost, but beating Denver is always fun. Yes, the Raiders may have hurt their draft standing some Sunday, but worry about that down the road. After going 4-0 in overtime last year, the Raiders are 1-1 in the extra period this season.

Turning point:

Derek Carr hit Davante Adams for a 35-yard touchdown pass on the first drive of overtime to win it.

Injury report:

Running back Brandon Bolden as banged up in punt coverage early in the third quarter, Safety Duron Harmon was taken off the field on a cart in the fourth quarter with cramps. He returned to the game.

What’s next:

The Raiders will play their seventh road game (they are 0-5) next Sunday at the Seattle Seahawks. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. The Seahawks are 6-4 and had their bye in Week 11.