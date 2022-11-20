Raiders-Broncos inactives: Davante Adams will play, Kolton Miller will not

With two major receiving options already out, the Las Vegas Raiders got a boost as superstar wide receiver Davante Adams is active for Sunday’s game at the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

The Raiders, however, will be without standout left tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder/abdomen). He was limited all last week. He went through pre-game warmups Sunday, but was ruled out. So, the Raiders’ makeshift offensive line has another challenge against a strong defense.

Linebackers Denzel Perryman (ribs) and Luke Masterson (ribs) are both active after being listed as questionable to play. Perryman, who missed last week’s game, did practice fully Friday.

Adams, who has 19 catches and three touchdowns in the past two games, was listed as questionable to play with an abdomen injury after being limited in practice all week. The Raiders are already without top offensive receiving weapons, tight end Daren Waller and slot receiver Hunter Renfrow. Both are on the injured reserve and will miss, at least, three more games each. So, Adams is needed on the field.

n addition to Miller, the Raiders’ other inactive players are cornerback Sidney Jones, running back Zamir White, tight end Jacob Hollister and defensive tackles Kendal Vickers and Matthew Butler. White, a fourth-round pick, is a healthy scratch and seventh-round pick Brittain Brown is playing ahead of him.

Defensive linemen Clelin Ferrell and defensive Neil Farrel are active after they were inactive against the Colts last week along with Butler. Monday, Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels indicated the decision to make all of those players inactive for reasons off the field and he was confident the issues were addressed and they would be back in uniform this week.

Defensive tackle Jerry Tillery will make his Las Vegas debut. He is active. Tillery was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers last week.