Silver Minings: Former QB speaks on the disconnect between McDaniels and Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders hype to start the season has died quickly, with the team starting 2-7. The relationship between Josh McDaniels and Derek Carr has also been questioned, with the media expecting the Raiders to move on from Carr.

Former NFL QB JT O’Sullivan has a popular youtube channel called QB school. He played for the Patriots back in 2006 and has familiarity with the offense. He offered his thoughts on Carr’s issues during his live stream.

“But to me, what some things in the West Coast feel like a little bit more intuitive even though they’re jargon-heavy, the McDaniels stuff for me felt foreign and almost counterintuitive as far as how they were doing certain things and reads and stems of the receivers and expectations. So I could see how it would come across as disjointed in play. [Carr] would be the only one that would really tell you if that’s how he feels, but it just feels like things are harder than he’s used to them being.”

The offense has appeared to be off all season. Mental mistakes continue to happen as we enter Week 11, which has helped with this 2-7 record overall. Hopefully, Carr and McDaniels can work it out, or there will be a new quarterback.

