Raiders open as 3.5-point underdogs in Week 12 vs. the Seattle Seahawks

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the win column for the first time in four weeks. They finish off a sweep of the Broncos with an overtime 22-16 victory.

Raiders now head to Seattle to take on the Seattle Seahawks. The silver and black got their first win on the road, hoping to make it two in a row.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds for all the Week 12 action, with the Raiders opening as 3.5-point underdogs on the road against the Seahawks with an O/U of 47. 5. The Raiders are underdogs for the second week in a row.

Week 12 has a full slate of games. The biggest favorites for the upcoming games, according to DraftKings, are the Miami Dolphins' 12-point favorites over the Houston Texans.

Check out the opening odds below:

Raiders vs. Seahawks

Moneyline: Raiders +155, Seahawks -180

Opening point spread: -3.5

Opening point total: 47.5

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.