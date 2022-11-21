Raiders Week 12 opponent: Meet the Seahawks

The Raiders face one of the best stories of NFL season

The Las Vegas Raiders are on the road for the second straight time and the seventh time this season in Week 12 as they visit the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. PT.

Let’s take a quick look at the Seahawks:

Record:

The Seahawks are 6-4 and are in first place in the NFC West.

Tough task:

For the first time since Week 5, the Raiders are facing an opponent that is entering their game with a winning record. The Raiders lost by one point in Kansas City in that game. Of course, the easy schedule hasn’t helped Las Vegas, so perhaps facing a team with a winning record won’t be so bad for the Raiders.

Well-rested Seahawks:

While the Raiders are taking back-to-back (relatively short, though) trips, the Seahawks are coming off of their bye week. They lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Germany in Week 10. Thus, Seattle, which has been one of the top surprises in the NFL this year, will have an extra advantage this week in addition to playing at home. The Raiders had their bye in Week 6.

Last time they met:

Seattle won 27-3 in Oakland in 2018. The last time the Raiders were in Seattle was in November of 2014, quarterback Derek Carr’s rookie season. The Seahawks beat the then-winless Raiders 30-24.