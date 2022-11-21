Silver Minings: Week 11 NFL Draft order update

The Las Vegas Raiders' 22-16 Week 11 win over the Denver Broncos comes with some conflicted feelings. While the Raiders’ record improves and they move out of last place in the AFC West, they slide down the NFL Draft order and might be out of the running for one of the top quarterbacks in the draft. However, Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter would still be in play with the fourth overall pick.

NFL Draft Top 10 (Pre-Monday Night Football)

Draft order via Tankathon.com needs via NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

Next Games

Texans @ Dolphins 7-3

Panthers vs Broncos

Bears @ Jets 6-4

Raiders @ Seahawks 6-4

Rams @ Chiefs 7-2

Browns vs Buccanneers 5-5

Steelers @ Colts 4-6-1 (MNF)

Saints @ 49ers 5-4

