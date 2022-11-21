Raiders Podcast: TDL instant reaction vs the Broncos

The Las Vegas Raiders end a three-game losing streak vs. the Broncos with a 22-16 win. The season couldn’t get any worse, but the Raiders avoided 2-8 and put together a performance worthy of success.

The Tape Don’t lie show is ready for the instant reaction and talk about what happened vs. the Broncos. The game was not perfect, but there were elements for this team to reach its potential

BD Williams takes a deep dive into all the areas of the defense. Plus, a look at the targets for Sam Webb on the afternoon and Duron Harmon wearing the green dot.

Marcus and Matt look at the offense. The offensive line didn’t have it’s best performance, but the run game was back in full effect. The passing game had its best day since Week 7 with Carr throwing 307 yards and two touchdowns.

