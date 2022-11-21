Our last NFL game before the Thanksgiving festivities takes us to Mexico City for a Week 11 Monday Night Football matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals.

After Sunday’s action, the 49ers (5-4) are holding on to the final Wild Card spot in the NFC playoff picture, but a loss tonight would put them on the outside looking with the Washington Commanders sitting at 6-5.

As for the Cardinals, while wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to play tonight, starting quarterback Kyler Murray is not so backup Colt McCoy will be under center. That’s likely part of the reason why DraftKings Sportsbook has San Francisco as such a heavy favorite.

Can Jimmy Garoppolo keep the 49ers’ two-game win streak going? Or will McCoy be able to play spoiler and cement himself as one of the best backups in the NFL?

The lines from DraftKings Sportsbook are below and this is your place to discuss it all.

Spread: SF -10

O/U: 43.5

SF ML: -475

ARI ML: +380

Have a blast!