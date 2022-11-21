Davante Adams by the numbers

The 2022 season hasn’t gone as expected for the 3-7 Las Vegas Raiders, but one thing is for certain — the Davante Adams trade has been an absolute winner for the Silver and Black.

Adams, who the Raiders acquired in March from the Green Bay Packers for first-and-second round draft picks, has been what Las Vegas has expected him to be — an elite wide receiver. Sunday, at Denver, Adams took over and led the Raiders to a 22-16 overtime win, scoring on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr on a play he was wide open on.

Davante Adams is piling up some special numbers. Let’s take a look:

Adams had seven catches for 141 yards Sunday. It was his sixth 100-yard receiving game of the season. It is tied for the most in the NFL.

Adams has 37 100-yard receiving games in his nine-year NFL career. It’s the fourth most in the league since he entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick in 2014 from Fresno State. According to the Raiders’ PR department, it’s tied for the 10th most in NFL history through a player’s first 126 games.

According to the Associated Press, Adams has an NFL-high seven touchdown catches this season. He has tied Michael Crabtree (set in 2015) for the most in a season in franchise history. he had two such touchdown catches Sunday.

Davante Adams has a league-leading 6 TD catches of 20+ yards this season. Adams is 5th #Raiders player since 1991 w/ 6+ TD catches 20 yards in a season. Also:

Michael Crabtree 7 in 2015

Nelson Agholor 6 in 2020

Randy Moss 6 in 2005

Tim Brown 6 in 1995 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 20, 2022

Also according to the AP, Adams is one 100-yard catch game from tying the franchise lead for the season high with seven 100-yard catch games.

Adams has 10 touchdown catches and has done that in six seasons. He is one of six receivers to accomplish that. The five others are all in the Hall of Fame and Adams will surely join them some day

Most seasons with 10+ receiving TD in NFL history:



HOF Jerry Rice (9)

HOF Randy Moss (9)

HOF Marvin Harrison (8)

HOF Terrell Owens (8)

LV Davante Adams (6)

HOF Cris Carter (6)@ProFootballHOF #RaiderNation @Raiders @packers — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 21, 2022

So, it hasn’t been a great season overall, but the Raiders have something special on their hands in Adams.