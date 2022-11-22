Silver Minings: Touchdown passes are down in NFL

Scoring is down some across the NFL and as a result, quarterbacks in the league are throwing less touchdown passes.

According to a recent study by The Sports Daily, NFL teams are averaging the fewest touchdown passes since 2008. That’s 15 seasons. Touchdown passes are down 12 percent from the 2021 season according to the study.

It’s just not touchdown passes that have fallen. The study shows overall passing yardage is down as well. It has dipped steadily the past three seasons.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has thrown for 2,435 yards and 15 touchdown in 10 games. Last season, he threw for 4,804 yards and 23 touchdown passes.

So, while Carr hasn’t been as good this year as he was, it appears quarterback numbers are down across the league if that’s any comfort to you.

