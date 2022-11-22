 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Raiders podcast: Is there a greater meaning to victory over Broncos?

Breaking down 22-16 overtime win in Week 11

By Bill Williamson
/ new
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby
Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Victories in the NFL are really the best.

Even, if it’s just for a week, it does instantly make everything feel better. All the despair is put on hold and that’s the current vibe around the Las Vegas Raiders after their Week 11 22-16 overtime win at the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Is there a deeper meaning to the win? Does it signal a turnaround under coach Josh McDaniels. Or is it just a win over a bad team? I think we need to see this winning sustained (a nod to a McDaniels’ talking point). But for now, just enjoy the winning feeling.

Among the topics discussed:

  • Schedule is getting tougher.
  • Sloppy game awaits in Seattle?
  • Two keys sequences in Denver win.
  • Davante Adams is special.
  • So is Maxx Crosby.
  • So is Josh Jacobs.
  • & more!

Please make sure to subscribe, download, rate and review wherever you listen to podcasts. Thanks for lending us your ear.

You can listen here:

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...