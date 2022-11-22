Raiders Reacts Survey: Week 12

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Las Vegas Raiders fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Las Vegas Raiders ended three games losing streak this past Sunday. They went into Denver and pushed the Denver Broncos into last place with a thrilling overtime victory 22-16.

The excitement from the post-game locker room has fans wondering if this is a turning point. The Raiders have a tough matchup with the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, and we will see if this game was just a fluke.

SB Nation Reacts wanted to check the pulse of Raider Nation once again. Silver and black fans have been low on the franchise's future for about a month. Last week the confidence was low at 9%. What is your confidence in the team's direction after the win? Let us know your thoughts below.