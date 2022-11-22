Raiders news: Shane Lechler is not a semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Raiders have had a good recent run at the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremonies, but nobody who spent the majority of their career with the franchise will be inducted in 2023.

The Hall of Fame announced 28 modern-era player semifinalists for the Class off 2023. The Raiders best shot, punter Shane Lechler, did not make the cut.

In 2021, Super Bowl winning coach Tom Flores and star defensive back Charles Woodson were inducted into the Canton, Ohio, museum — and this summer, legendary Raiders’ wide receiver Cliff Branch was inducted.

Earlier this Fall, the Hall of Fame announced its list of nominees and There are 10 players who donned the Silver and Black who were part of the 129-member nominee list.

However, only three of them are remembered mostly as Raiders — offensive lineman Steve Wisniewski, cornerback Terry McDaniel and Lechler. Lechler was the only first-time nominee and he probably has the best chance of election at some point.

However, it is questionable whether a first-ballot specialist will be elected. Raiders’ legend, the late Ray Guy is the only punter-only enshrined in Canton.

Lechler played in the NFL for 18 years, the first 13 with the Raiders. His stats outshine Guy’s as he averaged a whopping 47.6 yards a punt in his career, which is an NFL record. Guy averaged 42.4 yards a punt.

But punters got stronger as the years went on and Lechler was part of several bad teams. So, it may be tough for him to get in, at least, soon. Guy was enshrined in 2014, 23 years after he became eligible for the Hall of Fame.

Two of the 28 semifinalists named Tuesday have played for the Raiders at some point in their career, defensive backs Eric Allen and Albert Lewis.