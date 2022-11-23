Silver Minings: Close games are being played at a record pace

Thus far, the story of the Las Vegas Raiders’ 2022 season has been all the close games they have played.

Las Vegas has played in seven one-score games in 10 games thus far. They finally won their first one-score game in Week 11 in a 22-16 road win over the Denver Broncos. Overall, they are 3-7 and 1-6 in one-score games.

However, close games are not unique to the Raiders. The entire league is engaging in one-score games at a record pace. According to Pro Football Talk, 126 games have been within one score in the fourth quarter through the first 11 weeks of the season. It’s the most through 11 weeks in any NFL season.

So, while the Raiders’ season has been stressful, it’s truly a normal occurrence throughout the league and will probably continue n the final seven weeks of the regular season. So, buckle up.

In other Raiders’ news: