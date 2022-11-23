Raiders Podcast: TDL review vs the Denver Broncos

The Las Vegas Raiders are getting ready for the matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks on the road. It will be a chance to have their first back-to-back weeks in the win column vs. a formidable opponent.

The Raiders now stand at 3-7 and have more confidence. With the season hanging in the balance, the team hasn’t responded and doesn’t seem to have a good direction now.

Tape Don’t Lie talks about what is happening with the Raiders in this week’s review episode. We go over the fourth quarter comeback from the offense to take the lead. The offensive line play was improved and allowed the offense to flourish.

Of course, the defense is discussed with Russell Wilson under pressure all day. BD Williams goes over what went right on defense and whether it was good execution or just Wilson.

