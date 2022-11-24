Happy Thanksgiving everyone! It’s one of the best holidays of the year where we get three nationally televised NFL games to watch as we stuff our faces with food. This is your place to discuss all three games with the Silver and Black Pride community and drop your gambling picks for the day. The lines from DraftKings Sportbook for each matchup are below.

Can Josh Allen and the Bills keep pace with the Miami Dolphins for the division lead and with the Kansas City Chiefs for the top seed in the AFC playoff standings? Or will Dan Campbell and the red-hot Lions extend their winning streak to four games?

Spread: BUF -9.5

O/U: 54

BUF ML: -425

DET ML: +340

Call this one the Odell Beckham Jr. bowl as the Giants and Cowboys are two of the lead contenders to land the free-agent wide receiver, and the winner will likely be the favorite to have him for a playoff run. Dallas and New York are deadlocked in both the NFC East and playoff standings, so there is a lot on the line in this inter-divisional matchup

Spread: DAL -9.5

O/U: 45.5

DAL ML: -390

NYG ML: +320

The NFL gave us a nice Thanksgiving gift as five out of six teams playing today have winning records and are some of the biggest pieces of the postseason puzzle. The Patriots are part of the super competitive AFC East where three out of four teams currently hold a playoff spot and all are above .500. Meanwhile, the Vikings have a pretty firm hold on the NFC North but they do have something to prove after getting blown out by the Cowboys last Sunday.

Spread: MIN -2.5

O/U: 42.5

MIN ML: -140

NE ML: +120

Have a blast!