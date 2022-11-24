Silver Minings: Kolton Miller limited in first practice of Week 12

Las Vegas Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller missed the third game of his career last week with shoulder and abdomen injuries, leaving the Raiders to ask Jermaine Eluemunor to flip sides of the center and rookie Thayer Munford to start at right tackle.

The Silver and Black managed to get by with 298 net passing yards and Derek Carr was only sacked once in a 22-16 overtime victory over the Denver Bronocs. However, the team and Carr likely don’t want to tempt fate with Uchenna Nwosu, who has seven sacks on the year, awaiting in Seattle. The good news is Miller practiced yesterday, albeit he was limited and he was limited every day last week and didn’t play.

The rest of the Raiders’ injury report was pretty light with linebacker Luke Masterson (ribs) being the only other player listed and was also limited.

Meanwhile, Seattle had a couple of players miss practice, wide receiver Dee Eskridge (hand) and defensive end L.J. Collier (illness), with two others listed as full participants. Linebacker Cody Barton (foot), brother of Raiders offensive lineman Jackson Barton, and safety Ryan Neal (ankle).

Miller’s return wasn’t the only piece of good injury news to become official yesterday. Cornerback Nate Hobbs was designated to return from injured reserve with a broken hand. The team has three weeks to activate him and head coach Josh McDaniels said they’ll make a decision on Hobbs later this week. Las Vegas could certainly use their top corner in the lineup against the likes of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

