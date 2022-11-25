Silver and Black Pride’s Week 12 pick’em competition

To quote the legendary Chris Berman: “Let me be the last to wish you a very Happy Thanksgiving.” I hope everyone is awake from yesterday’s food coma as it’s time to dive into our Silver and Black Pride pick’em challenge as the competition level rises in Week 12. The same can be said for the Las Vegas Raiders who take on the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

The Raiders head to Seattle as a little more than a field-goal underdog according to our friends at DraftKings Sportbook. But beyond this matchup, there are plenty of other opportunities to chase any losses you might have from yesterday as the Bengals visit the Titans and the Commanders host the Falcons with some playoff implications on the line.

Ahead of the action, let’s take a look at our writers’ standing for the pick’em challenge after 164 contests:

Matt Holder 102-61-1 (62%) Ray Aspuria 99-63-1 (61%) Bill Williamson 85-63-0 (57%)

After an abysmal performance last week, Ray did a complete 180 (literally) by going 10-4 this time around and picking up a game on me. Meanwhile, I replicated my 9-5 outing from a week ago to hold onto the lead. Bill also had a bounce-back performance at 9-5 as he looks to pull back into the running.

2022 Overall Leaders

1. Da r8dazzz Idaho 102-61

2. TV Raider 101-62

3. Jeepraider 100-63

4. RaiderFan 99-64

5. Unreliable Narrator 98-65

t6. Trashman 97-66

t6. Tredela 97-66

t8. dafe2cat 96-67

t8. Cunning Runts 96-67

t8. warchant 96-67

Week 11 Top Pickers

1. TV Raider 12-2

t2. dafe2cat 11-3

t2. Bodega Bay Raider 11-3

t2. Unreliable Narrator 11-3

t2. Speed kills 11-3

t2. MarksFlipPhone 11-3

t2. uncleRaider 11-3

t2. Skearns5 11-3

Da r8dazzz Idaho had a strong 10-win week to pull into a tie with me for the top spot in the overall leaderboard and make this a close finish until the end. However, the biggest shoutout of the week goes to TV Raider with an impressive 12-2 performance that was the best in our competition and pulled him/her into second place after beginning the week in fifth!

It’s still anyone’s game though as several people are within at most four picks of the top spot so make sure to get your picks in and may your picks be good!