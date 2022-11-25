Raiders-Seahawks injury report: Josh Jacobs in questionable

The Las Vegas Raiders had some concerning injury news occur Friday as they placed star running back Josh Jacobs on the injury report. He is listed as questionable to play Sunday at the Seattle Seahawks. He has a calf injury. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. PT.

He was not previously on the injury report this week, so it appears he suffered the injury in practice Friday. Jacobs is third in the NFL with 930 rushing yards. He’d surely be missed if he can’t play Sunday in a game where the ground game is expected to be key because the Seattle forecast calls for rain.

#Raiders injury report:



- RB Josh Jacobs (calf) is questionable.

- LT Kolton Miller (abdomen/shoulder) is questionable.

- DT Kendal Vickers (back) is questionable.

- LB Luke Masterson (ribs) is questionable. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) November 25, 2022

Left tackle Kolton Miller is listed as questionable with abdomen and shoulder injuries. Miller was held out last week at Denver after being limited in practice all week. Defensive tackle Kendal Vickers and linebacker Luke Masterson is also listed as questionable.

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said Friday that second-year cornerback Nate Hobbs is dealing with an illness and it is unclear if he can play Sunday, He is eligible to play after coming off the injured reserve. Hobbs has been out since Week 5 when he broke his hand at Kansas City,