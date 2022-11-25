SB Nation Reacts: 33 percent of Raiders fans believe in the team’s direction

The Las Vegas Raiders push to finish the season strong after a bad start during the first half of the season. The 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos could help start a point in the right direction after ending a three-game losing streak.

With this week’s SB Nation Reacts, we asked Raider Nation what their confidence was in the team's direction going forward. It was a bounce back of 24 percentage points from Week 11, with 33 percent of fans now believing in the Raiders.

Fans are optimistic, especially after the win last Sunday. While still not as high as in previous months, fans are starting to believe again in the team’s future and what they can do going forward.

Raider Nation might get more excitement this week, but expectations have been lowered. Silver and black fans are hoping the team can start to put together respectable performances and finish the season on a good note.