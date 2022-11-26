Silver Minings: Raiders-Seahawks final score predictions

It’s that time of the week again. We want to hear your Week 12 prediction.

We want to know your predictions for the final score in the Las Vegas Raiders’ road game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field at Mile High on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. PT.

Please give your final score predictions in the comment section below and the reason why.

This is the first time since Week 5 that the Raiders are facing a team with a winning record. It’s an incredible stat. Seattle has been a big surprise this year and they paly tough at home. This will not be an easy game for Las Vegas.

Let’s see how it goes and thanks for playing along.

In other Raiders’ news: