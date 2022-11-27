Raiders vs. Seahawks: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos made one of the biggest trades in NFL history this offseason and the Broncos brought Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson to the AFC West in exchange for a bevy of premium draft picks and players.

Thus far, the trade has been a lopsided victory for Seattle. Wilson has not been good and the Broncos are 3-7 with a top first-round pick heading to the Pacific Northwest next season. The Raiders have benefitted from the trade as they have registered two of their three wins thus far this season against the Broncos, including an overtime win in Week 11.

Now, the Raiders face the other half of the blockbuster trade, against the Seahawks, who are one of the top surprises in the NFL. The Raiders would love to have the same success against Seattle as they have had against the Broncos in 2022.

Game info:

Records: The Raiders are 3-7, the Seahawks are 6-4.

TV Schedule

Date: Nov. 27, 2022

Time: 1:05 p.m. PT

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross.

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington,

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio” 920 AM

Related Las Vegas Raiders Radio Network affiliate stations

Watch on mobile:

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)

+ Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices) Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)

Weather: It is expected to be wet and cold. It’s going to be a high 44 and raining. A typical late November day in Seattle.

Betting: Seahawks -3.5, 47.5 O/U at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Follow Silver and Black Pride on social media!

Twitter - @SilverBlakPride

Facebook - Silver and Black Pride

Opponent Blog: Field Gulls.