Raiders-Seahawks Week 12 final score: Josh Jacobs does it in overtime

The Las Vegas Raiders played at the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Lumen Field and played their second straight overtime game and their second straight win. Let’s take a look at the key aspects of the game, a 40-34 Las Vegas win:

Records:

The Raiders are 4-7. The Seahawks are 6-5

What it means:

The Raiders are getting better and they are thrilling. They scored a touchdown to win in overtime for the second straight week. Last week, it was Davante Adams in Denver and now Josh Jacobs,

Turning point:

Jacobs scored on a 86-yard touchdown run on the third possession of overtime to win it.

Injury report:

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr appeared to injure his ribs in the first quarter after getting hit. He returned after missing one play. Later in the first quarter, running back/special teamer Brandon Bolden hurt his calf. Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko was hurt in the first quarter as well. Cornerback Anthony Averett suffered a toe injury in the second quarter. Raiders’ tight end/special teamer Jesper Horsted went to the locker room early in the third quarter with a concussion. Defensive tackle Andrew Billings had to be helped off the field and then carted to the locker room with a lower leg injury in the fourth quarter. Jacobs aggravated a calf injury late in the fourth quarter.

What’s next:

The Raiders are back home next Sunday as they host the Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m. The Chargers are 6-5 after a road 25-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.