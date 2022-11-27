Raiders-Seahawks inactives: Josh Jacobs is active in Seattle

The Las Vegas Raiders got some good news when star running back Josh Jacobs was ruled active for Sunday’s game at the Seattle Seahawks. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. PT.

Friday, he was listed as questionable to play with a calf injury that he apparently suffered at practice that day. But the team became optimistic about his chances of playing during the weekend and he didn’t have any setbacks in pre-game warmups Sunday, Jacobs is third in the NFL with 930 rushing yards. The running game may be vital in this game because the Seattle forecast calls for possible rain.

Also, left tackle Kolton Miller is active as well. He was listed as questionable with abdomen and shoulder injuries. Miller was held out last week at Denver after being limited in practice all week. Defensive tackle Kendal Vickers was ruled out Saturday with a back injury, Linebacker Luke Masterson was also listed as questionable, but he is active.

In addition to Vickers, the Raiders’ other inactive players Sunday are: cornerback Sidney Jones, running back Brittain Brown, tackle Jackson Barton, tight end Jacob Hollister and rookie defensive tackles Neil Farrell Jr. and Matthew Butler.

It’s interesting Farrell is inactive again. The fourth-round pick was a healthy scratch two weeks ago as well. Fellow fourth-round pick, running back Zamir White is active after being sat in favor of Brown last week.