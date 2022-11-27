Silver Minings: Raiders call up CB Tyler Hall and DT Kyle Peko from the practice squad

The Las Vegas Raiders are preparing for their Sunday afternoon matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks. The Raiders ended their three-game losing streak last Sunday vs. the Denver Broncos 22-16 in overtime.

The Raiders' secondary has been decimated by injury and the release of certain players. One of those spots is the nickel corner, and the silver and black are looking for answers to fill the hole.

A player who made an impact last week was CB Tyler Hall. He got a sack late in the fourth quarter that was crucial to the comeback victory. He receives another call-up vs. the Seahawks after his strong performance.

Kyle Peko will add pass rush as he was called up as well. Peko generated pressure vs. the Indianapolis Colts and will seek to do the same vs. the Seahawks.

In other Raiders Links

Davante Adams was fined for unsportsmanlike conduct: Adams got a hefty fine from the NFL, but the hit also got a fine. Interesting.

Thayer Munford highest graded rookie. PFF highlights every NFL team's most excellent graded rookie, and Munford is highlighted.

Five Things To Know About The Las Vegas Raiders: Seattle Seahawks website highlights the Las Vegas Raiders.