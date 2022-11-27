Raiders open as 2.5-point underdogs Week 13 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the win column for the second time in two weeks. They find a way to pull out a close one, 37-34, vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

Raiders now head back home to take on the Los Angeles Chargers. The Raiders are 2-2 at home this season, andquarterback Derek Carr has not thrown an interception in Las Vegas.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds for all the Week 13 action, with the Raiders opening as 2.5-point underdogs at home against the Chargers with an O/U of 51. The Raiders are underdogs for the second week in a row

Week 13 has two teams on a bye week. The biggest favorites for the upcoming games, according to DraftKings, are the Dallas Cowboys' 9-point favorites over the Indianapolis Colts.

Check out the opening odds below:

Raiders vs. Chargers

Moneyline: Raiders +125, Chargers -145

Opening point spread: -2.5

Opening point total: 51

For the full list of Week 12 opening odds around the league, visit our friends at DK Nation.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.