NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

Raiders Week 13 opponent: Meet the Chargers

Chargers head to Las Vegas on Sunday

Marcus-Johnson
The Las Vegas Raiders are back home in Week 13 after two straight road games as they host the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m. PT.

Let’s take a look at the Chargers:

Record:

The Chargers are 6-5 and are in second place in the AFC West after a 25-24 road win at the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Chargers going for season sweep:

In Week 11, the Raiders completed a season sweep of the Denver Broncos and now the Chargers are trying to do it against the Raiders, who are 2-2 in the AFC West with home game against the Chargers and Chiefs remaining. Los Angeles beat the visiting Raiders 24-19 in Week 1.

Last time in Las Vegas:

In the signature moment in Allegiant Stadium, the Raiders beat the Chargers 35-32 in overtime in the final NFL regular-season game of the 2021 season in Week18 in January. The prime-time win sent the Raiders to the playoffs and was one of the best games of the season.

Nov 27, 2022, 6:43pm PST