I hate to be the bearer of bad news but Thanksgiving is officially over after tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts. It’s time to put the stuffing down and pick up some dumbbells to sweat away all of your regret from the past week, until the end of next month that is.

Anyway, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is finally fully healthy as he wasn’t even listed on the injury report this week, and has caught the attention of the Steelers’ All-Pro defensive lineman, Cameron Hayward.

“Home run hitter,” Heyward described Taylor via Teresa Varley on the Steelers’ website. “Hits the hole hard. Any crease he gets, he can take off. We got to make sure we really bottle him up. Multiple guys to the ball and just continue to keep playing good technique.”

So, will Taylor swing for the fences and get Jeff Saturday his second win as an NFL coach? Or will Hayward and the Steelers' defense have an answer, and can Kenny Pickett start to take the next step in his development?

The gambling lines from DraftKings Sportsbook are below and this is your place to discuss it all.

Spread: Colts -2.5

O/U: 39.5

IN ML: -145

PIT ML: +125

Have a blast!