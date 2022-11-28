Raiders Podcast: TDL instant reaction vs the Seattle Seahawks

The Las Vegas Raiders have won two in a row with a thrilling OT victory. The Raiders are now 2-0 in overtime on the season with 40-34.

Tape Don’t lie. Ready for the instant reaction and talk about what happened vs. the Seahawks? The game was not perfect, but there were elements for this team to reach its potential.

BD Williams takes a deep dive into all the areas of the defense. Maxx Crosby continues to impress, and the defensive line is starting to show life. The unit shut down the run game and forced the Seahawks to become

Marcus and Matt look at the offense. Of course, the offensive line had its best performance of the season, Josh Jacobs. Jacobs had one of the great offensive performances in Raiders history, 303 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns.

Check it below and subscribe.