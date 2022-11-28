Josh Jacobs by the numbers

Josh Jacobs put together one of the most memorable, dominant single-game performances in the Raiders’ rich history.

It was truly unforgettable as he ran for 229 yards and ended the game with a 86-yard touchdown run to give Las Vegas a 40-34 overtime win at the Seattle Seahawks.

Let’s take a look at some of the wild statistics Jacobs put together Sunday, this season and in his career since being the No. 24 overall draft pick in 2019:

Related Davante Adams by the numbers

Jacobs’ 229 yards was a single-season Raider’s rushing record. It was two yards better Napoleon Kaufman’s performance in 1997.

He has 303 yards from scrimmage. It was the seventh best single-game total in NFL history and the best in seven years, according to the Associated Press.

Jacobs is leading the NFL with 1,159 rushing yards. The only other Raider to lead the league in rushing was Pro Football Hall of Famer Marcus Allen in 1985.

Jacobs has eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark in three of his first four seasons. He joins Allen and Mark van Eeghen for the most 1,000-yard rushing yards seasons in franchise history.

According to the Associated Press, Jacobs leads the NFL with five games of having 150-plus scrimmage yards. It’s tied for the second most in team history.

Josh Jacobs leads the NFL with 5 games with 150+ yards from scrimmage. Only other #Raiders to do that in a season:

Marcus Allen 7 in 1985

Darren McFadden 5 in 2010

Tim Brown 5 in 1997

Clem Daniels 5 in 1963 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 27, 2022

According to the team, Jacobs became the first Raiders’ player in history to have two straight games with 100-plus rushing yards and 50-plus receiving yards.

He has five 100-yard rushing games this season and its tied for the fourth most in team history. The Raiders are 4-1 in those games this season and 0-6 when he doesn’t hit the 100-yard mark.

According to NFL Research, he is the first player in the modern era to have 225-plus rushing yardage and 70-plus receiving yards in the same game.

Josh Jacobs is the only player since at least 1950 with 225+ rush yards & 70+ receiving yards in a single game.#RaiderNation @Raiders @iAM_JoshJacobs — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 28, 2022

According to ESPN, the 86-yard touchdown was the fourth longest overtime touchdown from scrimmage in league history and it was the Raiders’ longest play of this season.

It was a generational performance and will forever be remembered by this fan base. What a day.