Josh Jacobs by the numbers

A numbers’ dive into a special day by Raiders’ tailback

By Bill Williamson Updated
/ new
Las Vegas Raiders v Seattle Seahawks
Josh Jacobs
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Josh Jacobs put together one of the most memorable, dominant single-game performances in the Raiders’ rich history.

It was truly unforgettable as he ran for 229 yards and ended the game with a 86-yard touchdown run to give Las Vegas a 40-34 overtime win at the Seattle Seahawks.

Let’s take a look at some of the wild statistics Jacobs put together Sunday, this season and in his career since being the No. 24 overall draft pick in 2019:

  • Jacobs’ 229 yards was a single-season Raider’s rushing record. It was two yards better Napoleon Kaufman’s performance in 1997.
  • He has 303 yards from scrimmage. It was the seventh best single-game total in NFL history and the best in seven years, according to the Associated Press.
  • Jacobs is leading the NFL with 1,159 rushing yards. The only other Raider to lead the league in rushing was Pro Football Hall of Famer Marcus Allen in 1985.
  • Jacobs has eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark in three of his first four seasons. He joins Allen and Mark van Eeghen for the most 1,000-yard rushing yards seasons in franchise history.
  • According to the Associated Press, Jacobs leads the NFL with five games of having 150-plus scrimmage yards. It’s tied for the second most in team history.
  • According to the team, Jacobs became the first Raiders’ player in history to have two straight games with 100-plus rushing yards and 50-plus receiving yards.
  • He has five 100-yard rushing games this season and its tied for the fourth most in team history. The Raiders are 4-1 in those games this season and 0-6 when he doesn’t hit the 100-yard mark.
  • According to NFL Research, he is the first player in the modern era to have 225-plus rushing yardage and 70-plus receiving yards in the same game.
  • According to ESPN, the 86-yard touchdown was the fourth longest overtime touchdown from scrimmage in league history and it was the Raiders’ longest play of this season.

It was a generational performance and will forever be remembered by this fan base. What a day.

