Josh Jacobs by the numbers

Josh Jacobs put together one of the most memorable, dominant single-game performances in the Raiders’ rich history.
It was truly unforgettable as he ran for 229 yards and ended the game with a 86-yard touchdown run to give Las Vegas a 40-34 overtime win at the Seattle Seahawks.
Let’s take a look at some of the wild statistics Jacobs put together Sunday, this season and in his career since being the No. 24 overall draft pick in 2019:
- Jacobs’ 229 yards was a single-season Raider’s rushing record. It was two yards better Napoleon Kaufman’s performance in 1997.
- He has 303 yards from scrimmage. It was the seventh best single-game total in NFL history and the best in seven years, according to the Associated Press.
- Jacobs is leading the NFL with 1,159 rushing yards. The only other Raider to lead the league in rushing was Pro Football Hall of Famer Marcus Allen in 1985.
- Jacobs has eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark in three of his first four seasons. He joins Allen and Mark van Eeghen for the most 1,000-yard rushing yards seasons in franchise history.
- According to the Associated Press, Jacobs leads the NFL with five games of having 150-plus scrimmage yards. It’s tied for the second most in team history.
Josh Jacobs leads the NFL with 5 games with 150+ yards from scrimmage. Only other #Raiders to do that in a season:— Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 27, 2022
Marcus Allen 7 in 1985
Darren McFadden 5 in 2010
Tim Brown 5 in 1997
Clem Daniels 5 in 1963
- According to the team, Jacobs became the first Raiders’ player in history to have two straight games with 100-plus rushing yards and 50-plus receiving yards.
- He has five 100-yard rushing games this season and its tied for the fourth most in team history. The Raiders are 4-1 in those games this season and 0-6 when he doesn’t hit the 100-yard mark.
- According to NFL Research, he is the first player in the modern era to have 225-plus rushing yardage and 70-plus receiving yards in the same game.
Josh Jacobs is the only player since at least 1950 with 225+ rush yards & 70+ receiving yards in a single game.#RaiderNation @Raiders @iAM_JoshJacobs— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 28, 2022
- According to ESPN, the 86-yard touchdown was the fourth longest overtime touchdown from scrimmage in league history and it was the Raiders’ longest play of this season.
It was a generational performance and will forever be remembered by this fan base. What a day.
