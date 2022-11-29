Raiders podcast: This team has some firepower

A primary reason why so many of us expected the Las Vegas Raiders to be a real contender in the AFC (I expected 11-12 wins) was the star power on the roster.

We have seen this show in the past two weeks as elite talent such as running back Josh Jacobs, wide receiver Davante Adams and pass-rusher Maxx Crosby will the team to overtime road victories in back-to-back games.

Will it be good enough to save the season? Well, it’s still a tough task. But the Raiders are fun right now and for the moment, you need to enjoy that regardless of their current bleak playoff odds.

We discussed that and many others in our weekly Silver and Black podcast. Among the topics discussed:

No matter the situation, you have to enjoy the past two weeks.

Worry about the draft when the order is settled.

Josh McDaniels dodged a bullet Sunday.

Keys to beating the Chargers in Week 13.

Next week may have gotten a lot easier.

& more!

