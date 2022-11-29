Raiders injury news: Josh Jacobs may not practice this week

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly going to have to sweat-out the availability of star running back Josh Jacobs this week after he aggravated a calf injury in a historic performance in an overtime victory at the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

NFL Media reported Tuesday morning that Jacobs is not expected to practice much, if any, this week with his calf strain and he will get constant treatment with the hopes he cam play Sunday against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers.

#Raiders RB Josh Jacobs is not expected to practice much, if at all this week because of his calf strain, per sources. He’ll get around-the-clock treatment in hopes of playing Sunday against the #Chargers. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 29, 2022

Jacobs hurt his calf in practice Friday and was questionable to play Sunday, but he was ruled able to play after pre-game warmups. He aggravated the injury late in the game. But it didn’t stop him.

Jacobs had a monster game. He had 229 yards rushing, which is a team single-game record. He had 303 yards from scrimmage which is one of the best in NFL history. Of course, he ended the game with a 86-yard touchdown run in overtime, giving the Raiders a 40-34 victory.

He now has 1,159 rushing yards on the season. It leads the NFL. It is the third time in four years that Jacobs has ran for more than 1,000 yards joining Marcus Allen and Mark van Eeghen for the most in franchise history.

Related Josh Jacobs by the numbers

The Raiders will need Jacobs on Sunday. If he can play, Jacobs has an opportunity for another big game. The Chargers are allowing 5.4 yards a carry. It’s the worst in the NFL.