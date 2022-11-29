Raiders roster news: Tyler Hall promoted, Anthony Averett to injured reserve

The Las Vegas Raiders have promoted promising young cornerback Tyler Hall to the 53-man roster and in the process placed fellow cornerback Anthony Averett on the injured reserve.

Averett, who signed a one-year contract with the Raiders in the offseason and who was a starter, suffered a toe injury in the second quarter of a 40-34 overtime win at the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. This is Averett’s second stint on the injured reserve this season, so his season is over. He suffered a thumb injury in Week 1 and missed four games.

Hall has played in two games with the Raiders after being elevated from the practice squad and has performed well in the slot. Hall, who previously played 13 games in the past two season with the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams, is now secure on the 53-man roster.

The Raiders could get standout cornerback Nate Hobbs back as soon as Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. He has been out since breaking his hand in Week 5. The presence of Hall could mean Hobbs will play often on the outside.