I’m going to level with you about this Week 9 Thursday Night Football matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans, the game is probably going to suck. But you know you’re still going to watch so the best way to get through it is to have some skin the game via DraftKings Sportsbook. Drop (or invest depending on the outcome) some cash over there and come back here to submit your picks and debate within the community.

Beyond have some money on the line, there’s plenty of reasons to tune in tonight, too. The Eagles look like an up-and-coming team led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, who might start generating some MVP buzz if he isn’t already. Plus the Texans have a future star in running back Dameon Pierce and he’s definitely worth keeping tabs on.

The gambling lines from DraftKings are below and this is your place to discuss it all.

Spread: PHI -14

O/U: 45

PHI ML: -850

HOU ML: +600

Have a blast!