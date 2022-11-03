Raiders Podcast: TDL review Week 8 vs. the Saints

The Las Vegas Raiders are on to Jacksonville, but we are still taking a look at the brutal performance from last week. The Raiders' loss to New Orleans in embarrassing fashion, 24-0, has hit the morale of Raider Nation.

Offensively, the team didn't cross the 50-yard line with turnovers and bad play calls. It was one of the worst offensive stat lines you will see from a football team, with only 183 total yards on the day.

The Tape Don't Lie show talks about everything that happened vs. the Saints from the offense and defense. The defense had a great game stopping the run but continued to struggle through the air. BD Williams goes over key factors overall from the defense.

The offense is the main story, and we go over the play of Kolton Miller and Davante Adams's illness affecting his play.

