Silver Minings: Maxx Crosby hanging around in Defensive Player of Year betting conversation

Maxx Crosby has been on a tear and he, once again, has proven to be one of the elite defensive playmakers in the NFL this season.
Thus, the Las Vegas Raiders’ star pass-rusher is hanging around the leader board for the top candidates to be the NFL Defensive Player of the Year and is among the betting leaders to grab the award. According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, Crosby is priced at 25-1 to win the award. He is tied with Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones for the fourth lowest (best) odds. Dallas Cowboys’ linebacker Micah Parsons is the runaway favorite at -1200 to win the award.
However, Crosby has been hot and if he continues to be and the Raiders continue to win, he may be a worthy late-season dark horse bet.
He already has a career high 10.5 sacks with six games to go and has 4.5 sacks in the past three games.
In other Raiders’ news:
