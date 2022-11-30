 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Josh Jacobs wins AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Well, of course he did

By Bill Williamson
/ new
Las Vegas Raiders v Seattle Seahawks
Josh Jacobs
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Was there any doubt?

The NFL announced Wednesday morning that Las Vegas Raiders’ star running back Josh Jacobs has won the Week 12 AFC offensive Player of the Week award for his play in the Raiders’ 40-34 overtime win at the Seattle Seahawks.

There truly couldn’t have been another choice.

Jacobs won the game with a 86-yard touchdown run late in overtime. It ended a 229-yard rushing performance. It was a franchise single-game record.

He had 303 yards from scrimmage which is one of the best in NFL history. He now has 1,159 rushing yards on the season. It leads the NFL. It is the third time in four years that Jacobs has ran for more than 1,000 yards joining Marcus Allen and Mark van Eeghen for the most in franchise history.

It was a spectacular and memorable performance by Jacobs. Congratulations on a much-deserved honor by the league.

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...