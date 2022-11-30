Josh Jacobs wins AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Was there any doubt?

The NFL announced Wednesday morning that Las Vegas Raiders’ star running back Josh Jacobs has won the Week 12 AFC offensive Player of the Week award for his play in the Raiders’ 40-34 overtime win at the Seattle Seahawks.

There truly couldn’t have been another choice.

Jacobs won the game with a 86-yard touchdown run late in overtime. It ended a 229-yard rushing performance. It was a franchise single-game record.

He had 303 yards from scrimmage which is one of the best in NFL history. He now has 1,159 rushing yards on the season. It leads the NFL. It is the third time in four years that Jacobs has ran for more than 1,000 yards joining Marcus Allen and Mark van Eeghen for the most in franchise history.

Josh Jacobs leads the NFL with 5 games with 150+ yards from scrimmage. Only other #Raiders to do that in a season:

Marcus Allen 7 in 1985

Darren McFadden 5 in 2010

Tim Brown 5 in 1997

Clem Daniels 5 in 1963 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 27, 2022

It was a spectacular and memorable performance by Jacobs. Congratulations on a much-deserved honor by the league.