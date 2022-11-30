Raiders Reacts Survey: Re-sign Josh Jacobs?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Las Vegas Raiders fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is off to a career year with seven games left. He has 1159 yards on the season with eight touchdowns adding 40 receptions as well. He has developed into an all-around back that is expected from a first-round selection.

However, Las Vegas general manager Dave Ziegler decided not to exercise his option, and Jacobs became a free agent after the season. Former Alabama running back has outplayed the opportunity and could ask for the paydays of Joe Mixon or Christian McCaffrey.

SB Nation Reacts checking the pulse of Raider Nation. This week we ask should the Raiders re-sign Jacobs. If he continues his extraordinary play, it will be the question of the offseason.