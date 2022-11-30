While this year’s Week 13 matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers doesn’t have nearly the same amount of drama as the second bout between these two teams last year did, it will still have a significant impact on the AFC playoff picture.

Right now, the Chargers sit at 6-5 and in ninth place in the conference standings, one game behind the Jets for the third wild card spot. Looking ahead, Los Angeles will host Miami and Tennesee — two teams who currently hold playoff spots — in back-to-back games after this week, so they really could use a win in Las Vegas on Sunday.

I had Nick Cothrel of ChargerReport.com on this week’s Behind Enemy Lines podcast to break down the Bolts’ postseason chances and preview the game. He mentioned that the Chargers need to go on a run in their final six games of the season to have a realistic chance at making the tournament.

“Heading into last week, the way I looked at it, they were going to have to win five of the next seven [games]. They’ve got to get to 10 wins,” Cothrel said. “So, now they’ve got to win four out of the next six, and four of those teams [left on the Chargers schedule] have a losing record, so I do think it’s possible [that Los Angeles makes the playoffs]. “...They play a lot of close games, so anything can happen...but they have guys like Mike Willams and Joey Bosa who are expected to come back during this stretch run...I see them getting in with 10 wins.”

Cothrel also pointed out the Bolts' upcoming matchups mentioned above and weighed in on how that makes this Sunday’s matchup with the Raiders even more important.

A rundown of the episode can be found below as well as the full podcast.

Topics Discussed:

Chargers’ playoff hopes

Justin Herbert the “Social Media” quarterback

DeAndre Carter’s emergence

Who else totes the rock besides Austin Ekeler?

Replacing Rashawn Slater

Does LA have any defensive tackles left?

Derwin James is the heart and soul of the Bolts’ defense

& more!

Please make sure to rate, review, subscribe and download wherever you listen to podcasts. Go Raiders!